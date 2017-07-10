Obituary: Lewis Hitt Fagan, 81, of Block Island, R.I., formerly of Monroe

Lewis Hitt Fagan, 81, of Beacon Hill Road, Block Island, R.I., formerly of Monroe, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1st, surrounded by loved ones, following complications from a fall.

Lew was born on April 9, 1936 in Bridgeport, CT to Henry and Mildred Fagan of Monroe CT. He graduated from Bassick High School in 1954 and the University of Connecticut in 1958. Lew served in the Army from 1958 to 1962. On June 27, 1959 he married his love and best friend Ann Garrity.

Lew started his career at the Avco Corporation in Stratford, CT in 1960. He left Avco in 1963 to begin his 35 year career at the Perkin-Elmer Corporation. Much of his career was spent negotiating Top Secret U.S. Government Cold War-era intelligence projects including the KH-9 Hexagon Spy Satellite. It wasn’t until 2011 when the KH-9 was declassified that Lew could share the stories of the exciting and clandestine career that he was so proud of. Lew also was a contract negotiator for the Hubble Space Telescope project through the 1980’s, until its launch in 1990. He cherished his relationships with people at NASA, and was proud of the Hubble’s countless discoveries.

In 1998, Lew and Ann moved to Block Island, realizing their 30 year dream of opening “The Fagan Cottage.” Lew had a lifelong passion for aviation and for 17 years worked for New England Airlines as a reservationist, conversing with the tourists, pilots and islanders, developing long-lasting relationships.

Lew believed strongly in community service. He was an active and member of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years. Lew loved volunteering at the fire department, fighting fires, playing softball and marching in fireman parades while making lifelong friends. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 36 and, for many years, served as financial secretary for the Harbor Baptist Church. And consistent with his nature, was there to lend a helping hand for any cause or friend.

Lew is survived by his loving wife, Ann, daughter, Lou Ann Doehrer, two sons, Mark Fagan and his wife, Mary, Alan Fagan and his wife, Kellie; eight grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Danielle, Jack, Sam, Kathryn, Ryan and Julianne; and his great-grandchildren, Angelia, Alina and Aiden.

On August 1st at 11am, a graveside service will be held at the Block Island Cemetery followed by a celebration.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Block Island Health Services and Block Island Fire and Rescue. Both organizations cared for Lew many times with devotion and passion.