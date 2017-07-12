Monroe Courier

Man arrested for selling drugs tied to a local overdose

By TinaMarie Craven on July 12, 2017

The Monroe Police Department arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Ludwig for the second time this month on July 11.

Police said a woman overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl on July 2. The woman was revived after several doses of Narcan and during the course of the investigation police determined that Ludwig sold her the drugs at his home.

Ludwig was allegedly charged with assault, illegal manufacture, distribution, sale of drugs and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $250,000 bond until he was arraigned on July 12.

Earlier this month Ludwig was allegedly charged with possession of narcotics, intent to sell and carrying a facsimile firearm. Police said they found Ludwig hiding in bushes and acting erratically on July 1 at 3:51 a.m. Officers reported finding heroin/fentanyl and a BB gun. A subsequent investigation led to charges for intent to sell.

Ludwig was then arrested on July 5 and held on $2,000 bond.

