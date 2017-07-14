Monroe Courier

Senior Calendar July 14

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

Friday, July 14

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, July 15

10 Bingo

Monday, July 17

9 Poker

9 Beginners Tai Chi

9 Quilting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

2 Planet Earth

Tuesday, July 18

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10:00 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1 Handwriting Analysis

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, July 19

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

6 Ball Basics

Thursday, July 20

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

10 Creative Cards

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

2 Precision Hearing

Friday, July 21

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit &amp; Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

2017 Trips

Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota

Aug. 20 Museum without Walls

Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743.00 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.

 

