Senior Calendar July 14

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.
Friday, July 14
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
9:30 Hairdresser
10 Knit and Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
Saturday, July 15
10 Bingo
Monday, July 17
9 Poker
9 Beginners Tai Chi
9 Quilting
10:30 Pickleball
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Bingo
2 Planet Earth
Tuesday, July 18
8:30 Intermediate Yoga
9:30 Trip Registration
10:00 Beginners Yoga
10 Mexican Train
1 Handwriting Analysis
1:30 Bridge
Wednesday, July 19
9 TRIAD Walkers
9 Pinochle
9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate
11 Stretch and Strengthen
11 Canasta
1 Quilting
1:30 Bridge
6 Ball Basics
Thursday, July 20
9: Poker
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Chess
9:30 Mah Jongg
10 Ceramics
10 Creative Cards
12:30 Movie
12:30 Duplicate Bridge
1:30 Bridge
2 Precision Hearing
Friday, July 21
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
9:30 Hairdresser
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
2017 Trips
Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota
Aug. 20 Museum without Walls
Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise
Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style
Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater
Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino
Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)
Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise
Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino
2018
March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)
April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)
Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California
Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival
Christ the Redeemer bus trips
Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743.00 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.