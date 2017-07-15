Library hosts presentation about summer fun in the area

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Connecticut Made

The library is hosting Connecticut Made on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. Author Cynthia Parzych has created a unique Connecticut guide book that may give you some entertaining ideas of what to do when you are at a loss this summer. Connecticut Made includes all types of “local color” businesses, from cheese to beer to jewelry and guitars. Parzych will talk about her road trip to discover the entrepreneurial spirit in the Nutmeg State and the creative people she met along the way. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Teen Dinner and Movie

The library will be hosting a Teen Dinner and Movie on July 21 at 6 p.m. for teens in grades seven through 12. Teens will get to watch Inception and eat hot pockets. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

An Evening with P.T. Barnum

The library is holding An Evening with P.T. Barnum on July 24 6:30 p.m. Come and spend an evening with Phineas Taylor Barnum, 19th century America’s greatest showman, as he reminisces about his life. Hear him speak about his likes, dislikes, the people he loved, and the “humbug” he has been noted for in entertaining the public for over 50 years. Vic Casaretti, President of the Monroe Historical Society, who portrayed James Monroe in a previous EWML event, portrays Barnum in this one man performance; revealing the man that few people know. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Outdoor Adventures

On July 31 the library will host a lecture about Connecticut’s state parks. Diane Chisnall-Joy will speak about the different programs hosted by the state parks at 6:30 p.m. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Maker Madness

The library will host a two-part event, Maker Madness, for teens in grades seven to 12 on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. Teens must bring a white t-shirt, a canvas bag or dish towel. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.