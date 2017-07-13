Track: Panthers compete at Nationals

Coach Ed Lucas came onto the scene three years ago to coach the Masuk Panthers.

He has led the team to three back-to-back SWC Colonial Division titles, its first ever Southwest Conference title last year, an SWC runner-up this year, and added a State Championship title.

For the third year in a row, Lucas took a team to compete at the New Balance Outdoor Track & Field Nationals in Greensboro (N.C.).

This year eight members qualified for four relay events.

Graduating seniors Johnathan Culp, Chris Reagan, Trevor Rooney, Moetiz Shilleh, Andrew Whitney, and juniors Ethan Bassett, Colin Davis, and Max Mastrorocco made up the Masuk Nationals team that went to Greensboro on June 16-18.

The DMR team comprised of Davis, Reagan, Whitney and Shilleh came in second-place overall (first in their heat) and broke a school record as well as an all-time SWC record with a time of 10:20.75, coming .03 seconds behind the first-place team of a different heat.

The Masuk Nationals 800-meter SMR team of Rooney, Reagan, Culp and Shilleh came in fourth place in their heat with a time of 1:36.16 and placed 17th overall.

The Masuk Nationals 1600m SMR team of Culp, Mastrorocco, Reagan and Shilleh came in 19th place with a time of 3:35.84.

The Masuk Nationals 4x800m relay team of Davis, Bassett, Whitney and Shilleh came in 27th with a time of 8:06.57.

Besides breaking school records in the 4x800m relay, the DMR, and the 1600m SMR, there were several other school records broken this year worthy of mention.

Shilleh now holds the 800m record with a time of 1:59.11.

Lou Duh broke the hammer throw record with a toss of 125-0.

Rooney broke Masuk’s 53-year old long-jump record previously held by Don Dey with a 22-2 jump.

The 4x200m relay team of Rooney, Justin LeMoine, Johnathan Culp and Max Mastrorocco holds the school record with a time of 1:36.70.

The 800m SMR team of Rooney, Shilleh, Reagan and Culp claims the school record with a time of 1:35.75. The Swedish relay team of Culp, Moretti, Reagan and Shilleh holds the school record with a time of 2:07.6.