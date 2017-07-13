Monroe dads ready to rock at Wolfe Park

The official name for the group performing at Friday’s session at the Summer Concert Series at Wolfe Park is Under The Covers. The unofficial name is “Monroe Dads Who Rock,” and the group includes six 40-something men — three from Monroe — who love to jam.

“We’ve been together about four years and we just kind of all came together,’’ said Chris Davis, a Monroe resident and the band’s vocalist. “One thing led to another and we came together.”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and there is no charge. The session is termed “Monroe’s Got Talent,” and the band will perform a familiar mix of party songs and rock ‘n’ roll hits to get the audience on its feet.

The band includes Steve Thompson on bass, Mike Alfano on guitars, Dave Cusa on keys, Joe Cristino on drums and Ian Coville on percussion. Between the six members, they have 14 children.

“We all have lots of stuff going on,’’ Davis said. “We’d see each other at our kids’ sports events and other things, and we just started talking. We didn’t really set out to start a band. It was just a general conversation. We weren’t really looking to start a band.”

Davis said the group plays selective events in Fairfield County. All of them are fathers engaged in the children’s lives, and their fans are also mostly parents with children who have to be judicious in their entertainment choices.

“Our fans are busy like all of us,’’ Davis said. “We like to bring a crowd to a bar, but we don’t want to do it every week. We don’t want to overkill what we do.”

The band also plays at weddings, parties and smaller events. One of the advantages of Friday’s performance is that it will allow the members to play in front of their children and their friends, who are too young to visit them at clubs.

“What makes this group fun is that we all work together,’’ said Davis, who sells computer equipment for Black Rock Technology Group of Bridgeport. “A lot of times, you’ll have one or two performers who have different ideas and think they’re incredible musicians. We’re more about having a good time. Everybody has a voice. We all come to the table with songs that we like to play.”

Davis and his bandmates perform with an obvious sense of joy and friendship. They perform as a sideline, a diversion from the stress that accompanies everyday life. They bring that joy to their audiences.

“I think for all of us it’s an escape from reality,’’ Davis said. “We all have to go to work. When we rehearse and when we play, we leave all of that stress behind. We like to get out and play and just have fun.”

