Annual carnival spells summer fun

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sixteen-year-old Anthony Katz attends the Monroe Fire Department Carnival every summer with family and friends, for an evening of arcade games, carnival rides and enjoying a beautiful summer night in Connecticut.

So did about 3,500 other adults and children who attended the three-day event. Anthony’s attendance at the carnival Saturday night, July 8, is nothing short of miraculous. Anthony has x-linked myotubular myopathy, the most severe type of muscular dystrophy, and was not expected to live past infancy.

In May, Anthony celebrated his 16th birthday.

“Anthony looks forward to the carnival every year, especially riding the Ferris wheel,” said Tina Katz, Anthony’s mom. “We wouldn’t miss it. The fire department is like family to us.”

Anthony requires around-the-clock care, so events such as the carnival are a great way for the whole family to share in some small-town fun. Besides Anthony and his parents, Tina and Doug, older brothers Doug, Jr., Frank, and Michael also attended the carnival on Saturday along with some of Anthony’s friends.

“Anthony is the only 16-year-old in Connecticut with his condition, and every day with him is a blessing for our family,” said Tina. “We pray for him to keep defying the odds.”

This year’s fire department carnival was blessed with pleasant weather for its three-night run. The carnival is the all-volunteer department’s second-biggest annual fund-raiser, eclipsed only by a direct-mail campaign. The Town of Monroe provides about 75% of its operating budget.

Chris Krize, the department’s vice president, said that the three volunteer fire companies in Monroe function as one from an operational standpoint. The other two are in Stepney and Stevenson. They each run their own firehouses and fund-raising activities.

“Town-wide, we respond to about 600 fire emergencies a year,” Krize said. “We also have a lot of specialized equipment that has to be constantly inspected, maintained and certified to meet compliance requirements.”

Thus, the department depends mightily on the support of town residents for donations, Krize noted. Adding to the challenge is the constant need to recruit and train volunteers – a role that encompasses not just going on calls but behind-the-scenes administrative work and maintenance and technical support.

New volunteers must undergo about 140 hours of training before making it into the firefighting ranks. The time requirement alone can discourage some from signing up.

“Our volunteers are asked to do so much more than they were 20 or 30 years ago,” said Krize. Krize said job mobility and transfers also take a toll on the volunteer ranks, along with the busy schedules that come with dual-income families.

“So, as a result we are always out recruiting for new volunteers,” Krize said. Fortunately, in recent years, the fire department has seen an uptick in the number of career, or paid, firefighters from other towns and cities who choose to volunteer. In addition, retirees often want to continue in this important community-service role.

In this respect the Carnival plays an important community-relations role in addition to raising well-needed funds. “We have been able to continue to sustain all of our operations and services, and we enjoy excellent support from the people of Monroe through events such as the carnival,” Krize said.