Monroe Courier

Serafino receives Weller Excellence in Teaching award

By Monroe Courier on July 12, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

A third-grade teacher at Monroe Elementary School received the district’s Weller Excellence in Teaching Award, which recognizes teaching quality and innovation exhibited by classroom teachers in grades k-5.

Sean Serafino’s project, “Monroe Zoo and Aquarium,” required students to take a role as aquarium/zoo director and to design an enclosure that would meet the needs of a new organism being delivered to their facility. Students used paper and digital resources to research the needs of their organism. Students then designed and redesigned their enclosures after collaborating with peers. Students also needed to discuss why their design met the needs of the organism.

Serafino was honored at the Weller Foundation’s annual awards banquet at Fairfield University. He received a $1,000 award and a certificate of honor.

The Weller Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to educational, charitable and civic organizations.

 

Related posts:

  1. Monroe man among state’s top educators
  2. Crouch marks decade on Board of Ed
  3. Honeywell project, Phase II: Going ‘natural’ to cut costs
  4. Energy-saving upgrades save Monroe schools some ‘green’

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Rare Amur leopard exhibit offers enhanced viewing area at Beardsley Zoo
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress