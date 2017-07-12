Serafino receives Weller Excellence in Teaching award

A third-grade teacher at Monroe Elementary School received the district’s Weller Excellence in Teaching Award, which recognizes teaching quality and innovation exhibited by classroom teachers in grades k-5.

Sean Serafino’s project, “Monroe Zoo and Aquarium,” required students to take a role as aquarium/zoo director and to design an enclosure that would meet the needs of a new organism being delivered to their facility. Students used paper and digital resources to research the needs of their organism. Students then designed and redesigned their enclosures after collaborating with peers. Students also needed to discuss why their design met the needs of the organism.

Serafino was honored at the Weller Foundation’s annual awards banquet at Fairfield University. He received a $1,000 award and a certificate of honor.

The Weller Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization established in 1962 to provide financial assistance to educational, charitable and civic organizations.