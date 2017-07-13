Aladdin Jr. kicks off summer theater series

Two Planks Theater Company of Monroe kicks off its 2017 outdoor summer season this weekend in Wolfe Park with the production of Aladdin.

The company will also present Footloose, and Monty Python’s Spamalot during its summer program. Aladdin Jr., featuring children ages 6-12, starts the summer showcase with a performance on Saturday, July 15.

The junior show is a shorter-length production designed to give younger actors the chance to ease into the acting world. “We do start off with a 90-minute show featuring our younger performers,” Two Planks Executive Director Brooke Burling said. “Junior shows are designed to let newer actors get their feet wet without having to mount a full Broadway production their first time out.”

Performers will star in Footloose in the program’s premier summer production July 20-22. The show features teen and young adult performers who put on a full-length Broadway production after just four weeks of rehearsal, Burling said..

The final production, Spamalot, will be held on the weekends of July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5.

All of the shows take place at Wolfe Park, 285 Cutlers Farm Road. The company works with the town’s Parks & Rec department and creates a full-sized stage from the ground up, which includes bringing in large-scale trussing to hang lights and sound equipment.

Tickets are $10 for Aladdin Jr., $15 for Footloose, and $20 for Spamalot. Senior and student discount tickets are also available. For more information, visit www.twoplankstheater.org. There is a $5 added charge on tickets purchased at the gate.

All tickets are general admission, open lawn seating, and patrons are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for picnics and Wolfe Park has waived beverage and parking restrictions for the performances (out of town guests are welcome to park on-site without needing a Wolfe Park parking pass).

Because the shows are outdoors and need darkness to utilize the theatrical lighting, all shows start at dusk (approximately 8:15 p.m.).