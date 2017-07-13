Sredzinski backs ‘no-tax hike’ budget

In an effort to initiate stalled budget talks, the House Republicans detailed their no-tax increase budget that increases school spending for every town and city, cuts borrowing and the state workforce, and restores a $200 property tax credit. The House GOP gave a presentation that outlined their budget proposal, which eliminates the $5.1 billion budget deficit over the next two years and makes long-term structural changes by not extending the SEBAC union agreement for the five years that Governor Dannel P. Malloy negotiated.

“As legislators, we cannot stand idly by as Connecticut residents suffer from the crippling financial crisis that has resulted from seven years of deficits and fiscal irresponsibility,” said State Rep. JP Sredzinski. “Our state’s continuing budget struggles revealed as clear as day that the tax increases of past budgets have failed to solve our problems and that a new approach to state government is desperately needed. The House GOP budget makes the tough decisions that need to be made to balance our budget and preserve core services without raising taxes.”

“We have been completely transparent throughout this process. My colleagues and I went out of our way to go over every aspect of our budget and explain why we made these decisions. It’s a budget blueprint for the future and it is time for the House to vote on it – up or down. I hope my fellow representatives will work to end this budget crisis, do their jobs, and call this budget for a vote,” added Sredzinski.