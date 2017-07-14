Monroe Police Logs

Monroe Courier

The Monroe Police Department responded to 60 alarms and 40 medical emergencies between June 26 and July 9.

Monday, June 26

7:12 a.m. — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

11:26 — Burglary reported on Route 111. Person said their restaurant had been broken into and was a mess. They do not know what was taken or when the burglary occurred. The investigation is ongoing.

12:38 p.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

2:12 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:14 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. One car went off the road, no injuries were reported.

5:33 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Tuesday, June 27

3:00 a.m. — Stolen vehicle reported on Route 25. A vehicle that had been reported as stolen on June 22 was seen traveling on Route 25 by the State Police.

12:31 p.m. — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person reported that she received unwanted text messages from a person that she has a protective order against.

4:07 — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 47-year-old Katherine McGurk for an alleged DUI after colliding with another driver. She was held on a $500 bond.

7:20 — Complaint reported on Senior Drive. Person said their neighbor threatened him after he complained about the neighbor shooting off fireworks.

Wednesday, June 28

12:49 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 35-year-old Bryan Provencher for an alleged DUI, possession of marijuana and failure to stay in their lane. They were released on a $500 bond.

8:53 — Bad check reported on Purdy Hill Road. Benedick’s Home and Garden recieved a bad check from a customer and have not been able to collect the debt.

4:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:27 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries.

Thursday, June 29

3:52 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

9:17 — Disorderly conduct reported on Route 25. Police arrested 54-year-old Suthep Roopmoh, the chef at Thai Berry after pulling a knife on the manager. He was allegedly charged with threatening and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $2,000 bond.

Friday, June 30

7:21 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25 . Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:17 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

1:20 — Complaint reported on Maple Drive. Person said she was having an argument with a neighbor when the neighbor slapped them. The investigation is ongoing.

8:10 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. A car struck a deer.

Saturday, July 1

3:51 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on East Village Road. Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Ludwig for alleged possession of narcotics, intent to sell narcotics and carrying a facsimile firearm. He was released on a promise to appear.

8:07  — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person said their locks were cut off and a power broom was taken during the night. The investigation is ongoing.

3:11 p.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. Two cars were in a collision.

Sunday, July 2

9:56 p.m. — Noise complaint reported on Route 111. Person complained about fireworks.

Monday, July 3

4:24 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a deer.

Tuesday, July 4

11:01 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Downs Road. Person said their windows were damaged during the night.

Wednesday, July 5

12:04 p.m. — Burglary reported on Maple Drive. Person said someone broke into their home and stole an Xbox, wires and paperwork.

Thursday, July 6

12:37 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

2:21 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:20 — Car accident reported on Hammertown Road. A car went off the roadway and over a guardrail.

Friday, July 7

12:59 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to work with Eversource.

2:18 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. A car went off the road.

2:27 — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to work with Eversource.

4:19 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

10:48 — Vandalism reported on East Village Road. Someone vandalized a box truck in the driveway.

Saturday, July 8

2:36 a.m. — Investigation reported on Route 25. A woman said she was robbed and attacked in Bridgeport. She was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

3:06 p.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:68 — Car accident reported on Route 34. A car was in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:36 — Burglary reported on Benedict Road. Person said their front door was open when they came home.

Sunday, July 9

4:45 p.m. — Complaint reported on Freedman Lane. Person said multiple unwanted people were on her property and that she has orders of protection against them.

7:04 — DUI reported on Route 25 during a car accident. Police arrested 32-year-old Edward Petrocelli for an alleged DUI and an improper turn. He was held on a $1,000 bond. Two cars were the collision, no injuries were reported.

