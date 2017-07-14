Monroe Police Logs

The Monroe Police Department responded to 60 alarms and 40 medical emergencies between June 26 and July 9.
Monday, June 26
7:12 a.m. — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.
11:26 — Burglary reported on Route 111. Person said their restaurant had been broken into and was a mess. They do not know what was taken or when the burglary occurred. The investigation is ongoing.
12:38 p.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.
2:12 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
5:14 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. One car went off the road, no injuries were reported.
5:33 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
Tuesday, June 27
3:00 a.m. — Stolen vehicle reported on Route 25. A vehicle that had been reported as stolen on June 22 was seen traveling on Route 25 by the State Police.
12:31 p.m. — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person reported that she received unwanted text messages from a person that she has a protective order against.
4:07 — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 47-year-old Katherine McGurk for an alleged DUI after colliding with another driver. She was held on a $500 bond.
7:20 — Complaint reported on Senior Drive. Person said their neighbor threatened him after he complained about the neighbor shooting off fireworks.
Wednesday, June 28
12:49 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 35-year-old Bryan Provencher for an alleged DUI, possession of marijuana and failure to stay in their lane. They were released on a $500 bond.
8:53 — Bad check reported on Purdy Hill Road. Benedick’s Home and Garden recieved a bad check from a customer and have not been able to collect the debt.
4:32 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
5:27 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries.
Thursday, June 29
3:52 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.
9:17 — Disorderly conduct reported on Route 25. Police arrested 54-year-old Suthep Roopmoh, the chef at Thai Berry after pulling a knife on the manager. He was allegedly charged with threatening and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $2,000 bond.
Friday, June 30
7:21 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25 . Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
12:17 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.
1:20 — Complaint reported on Maple Drive. Person said she was having an argument with a neighbor when the neighbor slapped them. The investigation is ongoing.
8:10 — Car accident reported on Cutlers Farm Road. A car struck a deer.
Saturday, July 1
3:51 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on East Village Road. Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Ludwig for alleged possession of narcotics, intent to sell narcotics and carrying a facsimile firearm. He was released on a promise to appear.
8:07 — Larceny reported on Route 111. Person said their locks were cut off and a power broom was taken during the night. The investigation is ongoing.
3:11 p.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. Two cars were in a collision.
Sunday, July 2
9:56 p.m. — Noise complaint reported on Route 111. Person complained about fireworks.
Monday, July 3
4:24 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a deer.
Tuesday, July 4
11:01 a.m. — Vandalism reported on Downs Road. Person said their windows were damaged during the night.
Wednesday, July 5
12:04 p.m. — Burglary reported on Maple Drive. Person said someone broke into their home and stole an Xbox, wires and paperwork.
Thursday, July 6
12:37 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.
2:21 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
6:20 — Car accident reported on Hammertown Road. A car went off the roadway and over a guardrail.
Friday, July 7
12:59 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to work with Eversource.
2:18 — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. A car went off the road.
2:27 — Complaint reported on Route 25. Person said they received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to work with Eversource.
4:19 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.
10:48 — Vandalism reported on East Village Road. Someone vandalized a box truck in the driveway.
Saturday, July 8
2:36 a.m. — Investigation reported on Route 25. A woman said she was robbed and attacked in Bridgeport. She was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
3:06 p.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.
6:68 — Car accident reported on Route 34. A car was in a collision, no injuries reported.
9:36 — Burglary reported on Benedict Road. Person said their front door was open when they came home.
Sunday, July 9
4:45 p.m. — Complaint reported on Freedman Lane. Person said multiple unwanted people were on her property and that she has orders of protection against them.
7:04 — DUI reported on Route 25 during a car accident. Police arrested 32-year-old Edward Petrocelli for an alleged DUI and an improper turn. He was held on a $1,000 bond. Two cars were the collision, no injuries were reported.