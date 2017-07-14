Monroe Courier

Stepney Fire hosts car show

By Monroe Courier on July 14, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Stepney Volunteer Fire Department will host its 100th anniversary car show on Sunday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stepney Green.

The car show will coincide with the bicentennial celebration of Stepney Green, which will begin on Saturday. The car show and Bicentennial celebration will run simultaneously on Sunday.

The car show will be held in conjunction with the Monroe Street Rodders at the Monroe Shopping Center Parking lot at the corner of Routes 25 and 59. The show will include refreshments, Doo Wop music and pre-1985 classic cars.

The bicentennial celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday from 2-9 p.m. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, a time capsule will be buried. There will also be free carousel rides and a bounce house on Saturday and Sunday. The celebration is run in conjunction with the Save Our Stepney Task Force.

