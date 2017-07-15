State begins construction at busy Monroe intersection

Monroe residents could face an extended traffic headache when the Connecticut Department of Transportation begins construction at a heavily-traveled town intersection.

The state DOT was scheduled to begin work this week on the construction of a modern traffic roundabout at the intersection of Routes 110 (Shelton Road) and 111 (Monroe Turnpike). The state estimates the project will be completed in October 2018.

The project consists of the construction of a roundabout to improve safety and congestion at the intersection. The project will include reconstruction of Route 111 to reduce the grade of the road, construction of a cul-de-sac on Hurd Avenue, and installation of sidewalks connecting the intersection to Monroe Town Center. Construction is scheduled to run through Oct. 9, 2018.

Richards Corporation of Terryville will construct the traffic pattern. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will guide motorists through the work zone. The regular work schedule for this project is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.