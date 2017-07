Recently, the Monroe Senior Center Book Club met with Jack Zamary, Director of IT and Operations for Monroe Public Schools, for a lively discussion of this year’s town wide read — The Unseen World by Liz Moore. Members of the book club said they were impressed with the book and enjoyed exchanging their views with Zamary, who led the group for June’s meeting.

The Book Club meets the first Wednesday of the month in the Watson Library at the Monroe Senior Center.