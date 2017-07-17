Monroe Lions Club honors 2 members

Two Monroe Lions Club members were honored for their extraordinary service at the group’s annual installation dinner.

Adria Pearlmen received the Ambassador of Sight (AOS) award by Len Berger, a Trustee of the Lions Low Vision Committee of Fairfield and New Haven Counties. During the past year, Pearlman was instrumental in participating in a Lions Low Vision presentation as well as a pediatric screening in an elementary school. Berger noted that only three AOS awards have been presented to Monroe Lions since the founding of the Lion Low Vision Program in Connecticut in 1990.

Sal Savastano, the club’s recording secretary, received the Lion of the Year award. Club President Frank Bent noted that Savastano has been a member of the club for 32 years and Recording Secretary for 5 years. He records the minutes of each meeting and handles all administration with Lions International. Savastano has also participated in many fund-raising projects throughout the years.