Opinion: Sredzinski – Budget debate a ‘failure’

Connecticut’s fiscal year ended with a massive failure by the General Assembly to enact a two year budget. Not only did they fail to pass a budget, but they failed to call a budget, debate a budget or even discuss one on the floor of the House.

With no budget in place for the next two-year period, at midnight on Saturday July 1, the governor began operating the state’s finances by executive order, and he will continue to do so until the legislature passes a budget bill.

In odd-numbered years the primary responsibility of the legislature is to pass a budget before the end of the regular session. One could argue that this responsibility is the core duty of the legislature, which indeed holds the power of the purse in this regard. True, the governor submits a budget proposal as a guideline, but it is up to the legislature to develop and enact its own spending plan for the state to follow. The governor has veto privileges if he feels the need to use it, but in most cases the budgets are negotiated among both branches of government. In my conversations with colleagues this year, it was evident that every single legislator knew how important tackling the deficit for the current fiscal year was – which makes the end result that much more frustrating.

For the 2017 regular session, which ended on June 7, the governor issued a full budget proposal in February. Then, the joint committee on Appropriations (which I serve on) met over the span of months, holding dozens of hearings, meetings and sessions on the two-year budget. But alas, a vote on a budget was never held. Why? Lack of consensus among the majority party.

It should be noted that the House and Senate Republicans released our own plan — a no-tax-increase, balanced budget, fully vetted by the Office of Fiscal Analysis. This plan was revealed in April and included many significant savings and structural changes to the way state government operates. Both the governor and the Republican caucuses also revised their proposals to account for major shortfalls in state revenue projections. Majority Democrats, however, did not issue a budget at all. There was no budget vote by June 7, and a special session became necessary.

When there’s no budget by the end of the fiscal year, there are basically two options for running the state: 1) the governor runs the state by executive order, or 2) the legislature passes continuing resolutions which dictate the manner in which the state is run.

To his credit, the Governor gave the legislature a choice between following an executive order or passing a 3-month “mini-budget” (very much like a continuing resolution) that he proposed himself. A special session had been scheduled for June 29, just before the end of the fiscal year to vote on this option. However, the Speaker of the House refused to allow votes on any budget proposals – not the Republican budget and not on the Governor’s “mini-budget”. We were told that the primary reason for the lack of a vote was dissension in the House Democrat ranks.

Majority leadership declined to call either of our Republican proposals for a vote and also declined to call the Governor’s “mini-budget”. Instead, House Democrats released a two-year state budget that increases taxes by more than $800 million and fails to include significant structural changes to state government. There could be no immediate vote on it because details like individual town runs for municipal aid and school funding weren’t available, most legislators had not had time to read it, Senate Democrats hadn’t seen it, and the Office of Fiscal Analysis hadn’t reviewed it for authenticity. The House Speaker suggested a date to vote on this new proposal on July 18, two days after the state labor unions are scheduled to ratify their concession plan negotiated with the Executive Branch. That is where we find ourselves today.

A prolonged budget struggle will cause serious problems for towns and cities that rely on state revenue to help run local government, and residents most at risk and in need of social services will suffer.

We should all be deeply concerned about the failure of leadership that has created this situation. People, businesses, and municipalities in Connecticut deserve immediate and urgent resolution of the state’s budget. They deserve a government that takes decisive action and does its job.

My House Republican colleagues and I continue to stand ready to debate and vote on our budget, as well as any other proposal that majority leadership is willing to call. I’m sure that many of our colleagues in the majority share the same urgency. It is long past time for us to convene and act.