Wrtier’s bloc: The Suitcase

I know these streets and I know the people who are an easy take and I know the people who are not. I know my chalk-eaters and my fishes and I always come out ahead. I’ll take a thousand dollar bet at 50 to 1. I’m not afraid of that. I take any bet as long as my over-round is covered and I’m good for it if you win. But lady luck always seems to be on my side.

So I got all my bets in for the game and I get my handle all stashed up nice in my lucky suitcase and I figure I got another half-hour before the game so I go down early to the pub to get a good seat. Gotta show face for all my clientele. Then I start hearing the sirens and seeing the fire trucks roll down the street and I start thinking it couldn’t be my building and #@&! if it wasn’t.

Turns out the old lady downstairs left her curlers on and lit up the whole joint. So I hustle back and the whole damn place is burnin’. I gotta get in there because I got to get my money not just for me but for my backers.

So I run up to the fire chief and I tell him I’m dead already if I don’t get what’s inside my apartment and he asked me if it is worth the risk and I tell him that everything good is worth it. He looks at me kinda funny and then I hand him a $100 bill and tell him I’ll pay him 10 to 1 if I make it out and I say don’t worry I’m not ready to meet my maker yet because I owe Him too much. So the captain says he’ll let me do it and he tells his guys to shoot the hoses straight up the stairs and I move my ass up as fast as I can.

Lucky I’m the first door on the right and they are shooting the hoses in my windows too. The ceiling was burning up so I grabbed the suitcase out of its stash spot and headed down the stairs.

I tell you, that was the only bet I ever made that I hoped I would lose.

So I got my case out and the chief made a cool G-Note. Now when those smoke-eaters show up in the neighborhood I take good care of them like they took care of me. I make sure I buy them their coffee and doughnuts and I take all their bets and I even let them pay me in installments.

An excerpt from The Side Street Chronicles

