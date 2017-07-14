Petition supports officer’s efforts to return to work

A Change.org petition to support Andrew Wall, a Monroe resident and police officer, in his efforts to return to work after surviving brain cancer has been gaining traction online.

The petition, which was launched by his sister, Patty Wall Lazzara is asking for the public to support Wall’s return to the Monroe Police Department. A public pre-termination hearing will be held on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall to discuss Wall’s case.

Lazzara is asking for the community to attend the meeting to support him.

“At the hearing the Chief and the Monroe Board of Police Commissioners will hear Officer Wall’s reasons as to why he should keep his job. The Commissioners will then make their determination as to whether Officer Wall will be allowed to return to work,” she said in the petition. “We ask everyone who can come and add their support to please, please do so.”

Lazzara’s petition states that allowing Wall to return to work will give him the chance for his life to return to normalcy.

“Andrew was diagnosed with terminal stage four Glioblastoma brain cancer in September of 2015. He has served the community of Monroe as an exemplary officer for over 20 years. He is well-loved and supported by local business owners and townspeople alike Andrew has been to hell and back fighting for his life when he was told there was no hope. He fights for his wife Lori and their 12-year-old son AJ,” the petition said.

In June, the Courier published a letter written by Al Keckler, Wall’s father-in-law, calling upon the Monroe Police to allow Wall to return to work.

In both Keckler’s letter and Lazzara’s petition, they note that Wall has been a member of the Monroe Police Department for more than 20 years. Both the petition and the letter also state that Wall’s doctors have given him a clean bill of health to return to work.

“It is through sheer determination to live, bravery, the fantastic clinical trial department at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the grace of God that Andrew is doing remarkably well. He is ready and very able to return to a job that he loves.” Lazzara’s petition said. “Andy has stated to everyone that will listen that he wants his job back. He has medical clearance notes from Dr.Kloss, Head of Oncology at Danbury Hospital and Dr. David Reardon Clinical Director at Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Boston. Nobody knows better the challenges an officer faces than Andy, after being on duty over 20 years and working through the Sandy Hook tragedy. He believes deep in his heart that he can do the job in full capacity and with honor.”

The petition has garnered more than 6,200 signatures as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Lazzara’s petition will be sent to members of the Town Council, First Selectman Steve Vavrek, State Rep. JP Sredzinski, State Rep. Mitch Bolinsky, Senator Richard Blumenthal, U.S. General Attorney George Jepsen and Connecticut ACLU’s executive director David McGuire.