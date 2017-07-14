Obituary: Susan Marie Knapp Almounayer, 45, of North Carolina, formerly of Monroe

Susan Marie Knapp Almounayer, 45, of North Carolina, formerly of Monroe, licensed practical nurse, wife of Dr. Muhammad Karim Almounayer, died July 11, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Dec. 14, 1971, daughter of Mary Alice Casazza Knapp of Monroe and the late Raymond W. Knapp Jr.

Besides her husband and mother, survivors include two children, Adam and Zachariah Almounayer, brothers and sisters, David Knapp of Waterbury, Kevin Knapp and his wife, Jill of Acworth, Ga., Karen Knapp Kmec and her husband, Matthew of Wolcott and Cathleen Knapp of Waterbury, maternal grandmother, Mary Alice “Allie” Casazza of Tewksbury, Mass., five nephews, mother-in-law, Maisaa Almounayer of Syria, sisters-in-law, Jouman Almounayer Dadarwish and her husband, Samir of Germany, and Nawar Almounayer of Syria, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Also predeceased by father-in-law, Ali Almounayer.

Services: Monday, July 17, 11 a.m., St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Monroe Food Bank, 980 Monroe Tpke., Monroe, CT 06468.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.