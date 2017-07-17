Monroe Courier

Make-A-Wish Connecticut: Acres of sunflowers in bloom support local wishes

By Kate Czaplinski on July 17, 2017 in HAN Live Feature, HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Nearly half a million sunflowers in bloom are on display at a Griswold farm, July 22-July 30, to support Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

Shayna Grassi, of Make-A-Wish Connecticut joins Kate Czaplinski to discuss the must-see event that helps the organization grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Watch below:

What was started by Buttonwood Farm in 2003 as a single acre of sunflowers, has now grown to 15 acres and nearly half a million of the towering blooms. Visitors can sample the farm’s homemade ice cream,— including a special “sunflower” flavored variety—purchase bouquets to take home, and enjoy leisurely tractor rides through the fields—with a special stop to feed handfuls of hay to the farm’s friendly cows.

Over the years, the Button Family has donated proceeds from the event—totaling more than $1 million.

Sunflowers for Wishes is located at Buttonwood Farm, 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold, CT. The event is open to the public from 10AM until dusk, July 22nd through July 30th. For more information on Sunflower for Wishes, please call 860.376.4081 or visit sunflowersforwishes.com

Related posts:

  1. On demand: 2016 FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Championship
  2. Live: Grip It and Rip It 7-on-7 football semifinals and championship
  3. WATCH: New Canaan and Darien face off in Field hockey
  4. HAN On Demand: Greenwich at Ridgefield football

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Legion: Middletown Post 75 blanks Monroe in tournament Next Post Obituary: Leslie J. Gudgel Jancar, 64, of Monroe
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress