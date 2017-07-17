Obituary: Nettie Kasper, 88, of Bethlehem, formerly of Monroe

Nettie Kasper, 88, of Bethlehem, formerly of Monroe, wife of Richard F. Kasper, MD, died July 15, at the VITAS Hospice in Waterbury.

Born in Stratford on Oct. 11, 1928 to Aleksander and Titania Honcharik, she was the beloved wife of Richard F. Kasper, MD.

Also survived by daughter, Cynthia Kasper of Shelton, daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Robert Rock, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by sons, Richard F. Kasper Jr., Gregory Kasper, and Kevin Kasper; brothers Peter, Paul, and Adam Honcharik; and sisters, Mary Argianas, Anne Beane, Vera Green, and Alice Sladky.

A private graveside funeral service will be held for family and close friends at the Monroe Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: VITAS Hospice, 199 Park Road Extension, Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762, or online at VITASCommunityConnection.org.

Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, Ansonia.