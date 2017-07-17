Obituary: Leslie J. Gudgel Jancar, 64, of Monroe

Leslie J. Gudgel Jancar, 64, of Monroe, wife of Richard Jancar, died July 14, at home.

Born on July 2, 1953, in Del Rio, Texas, daughter of the late LeRoy Morgan Gudgel and Marjean Lucille Morin Gudgel.

Besides her husband, survivors include son, Erik Jancar and his fiancé, Melissa Vitrella of Newtown, a sister, Sydney McKain of Pennsylvania, mother-in-law, Emily Jancar and a sister-in-law, Terry Jancar, both of Fairfield, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, July 19, noon, St. John’s Cemetery, Monroe. Calling hours: Tuesday, July 18, 5-7 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.