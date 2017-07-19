13th annual Blueberry Festival takes place Saturday

The area’s largest blueberry festival is set for this Saturday, July 22, now in its 13th year at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111) in Trumbull, (right next door to the Italian Corner Deli). Held rain or shine from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

How many blueberries does it take to make those scrumptious blueberry pies? The churchwomen have put together 200 pies, each crammed with at least one pound of berries in every pie, which sell out each year. The blueberry pies will be sold either by the slice, as pie ala mode, or entire pies to take home. You can purchase then already baked or fresh frozen with complete baking instructions so you can serve one up fresh whenever you wish.

Festival co-chairs Emery and Jan Filmer, say this year has seen the usual labor of love from the bakers. “You can’t believe the production line they put together every year. It’s amazing”, says Emery.

If you’re a fan of home baked blueberry muffins, you’re in luck. The church’s renowned blueberry muffins will be sold individually at the Festival or in a 4-pack to take home and share. They will also be serving up blueberry ice cream sundaes, burgers, dogs, chicken-blueberry salad and more.

There is an expanded children’s game area, featuring the Shriner Clowns, balloons and games, all for free. You can also enjoy arts and crafts, live music and more.

For more information,, call 203-954-9691.