Man arrested for identity theft and burglary

By TinaMarie Craven on July 17, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Aberg on July 14 for multiple charges including identity theft and burglary for a crime that took place in June.

Steven Aberg

On June 8, a Purdy Hill Road resident reported their home had been broken into sometime during the day. Police said  jewelry, credit cards, electronics and a firearm were reportedly stolen. Investigators were able to obtain photographs of the suspect and his vehicle from locations where attempts were made to use the stolen credit cards. The photos were uploaded onto the Department’s Facebook page which led to the identification of the suspect as Steven Aberg.

He was allegedly charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, larceny, fraudulent use of ATM, credit card theft, identity theft and theft of a firearm.  

Aberg, who has been previously arrested on burglary and larceny charges, is a suspect in other residential burglaries across the state. Investigators obtained a warrant for the above listed charges and arrested Aberg at court where he was held on a $50,000. bond.

