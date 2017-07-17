Obituary: Randall J Pineau, 52

Randall J Pineau, 52, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a tragic boating accident on the evening of Tuesday, July 11, 2017. He was the husband of Katherine Pineau and the father to 3 young men, Ryan, Connor and Cory, and his beloved dog, Tuxedo.

He was born in Owensboro, KY, on October 27, 1964, to Patricia & Albert Pineau.

After graduating from Masuk High School, Monroe, CT, Randy joined the US Navy and served from 1982-1986, where he repaired tactical air navigation systems for our military’s aircraft. He was stationed at NAS Norfolk. During his enlistment, he met Katherine. After being discharged from the USN, Randy and Katherine relocated to CT where they later married and started their family. He began a career with Norden Systems in Norwalk from 1986-1994, as a QA Test Technician where he met many dear friends. He later resigned that position and chose to follow his passion and hobby of working with computers. Randy was often referred to as the Computer Guru. After leaving Norden, Randy advanced quickly in his new career as an IT Field Technician and ultimately was promoted to CTO for AccuCom Consulting in Westport until 2012. After being offered a position with Louis Dreyfus Co as a Network Administrator, Randy accepted the position and has since progressed to the position of Infrastructure Operations lead, NAM.

Randy was one of a kind. Always happy and willing to help where he could, he was selfless and kind and delighted in making people laugh with his silliness. Randy was a champion and hero to so many, but most importantly his family whom he loved dearly. He had a zest for life and loved vacations with his family and friends. He had a keen eye for photography proven by his extensive library of photos. Randy loved music and had quite a diverse mix on any number of devices — his iTunes & Pandora stations filled with music genres that range from Mozart to Johnny Cash, to The Tubes, Meghan Trainor and Zac Brown Band — even Taylor Swift! He lived by the mantra of always leaving things better than you found them, enter as strangers, leave as friends.

Besides his wife and three boys, Randy is survived by his sister-in-law, Michelle Elise and husband, Charlie, his brother-in-law, Keith Kuhnemund, his niece, Shawntel Kuhnemund & her husband, Brendan, his nephews Joshua Kuhnemund, Benjamin Varley, Daniel Pineau & Gabriel Pineau, as well as many aunts, uncles & cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Patricia Pineau & Albert Pineau, and his mother-in-law, Patricia Moore.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation instead to: Camp Rising Sun, PO BOX 472 Branford CT 06405, or Sjögren’s Syndrome Foundation,6707 Democracy Blvd, Suite 325, Bethesda, MD 20817.

Calling hours are Friday, July 21, 4-7 p.m., at Honan Funeral home, 58 Main St, Newtown. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22 at Zoar Cemetery, 53 Berkshire Road, Sandy Hook. Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life Sandy Hook Volunteer Firehouse, 18-20 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook, immediately following the services. Please join us and share your favorite memories and stories.