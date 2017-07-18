Monroe Courier

Family Game Night to benefit St. Jude at Westfield Trumbull

By Julie Miller on July 18, 2017

In an effort to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Westfield Trumbull is hosting Family Game Night events this summer in JCPenney Court, located at 5065 Main St., Trumbull.

Once a month for an evening of family-fun, Family Game Night will be held on Thursdays, July 20-Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m., featuring classic board games, entertainment, and dinner provided by Panera Bread.

Tickets are $5 per person and benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets should be purchased in advance at trumbullfamilygamenight.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 203-601-4420.

