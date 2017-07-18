Police Commissioners air dispute involving cancer survivor

Most commission meetings in Monroe Town Hall don’t fill the parking lot, much less attract a crowd that overflows into the hallways. But Police Officer Andrew Wall’s pre-termination hearing on Monday night, July 17, was quite uncommon.

Wall, a 22-year veteran of the Monroe Police Department, had a story that was a natural for the role of local hero. After a career marked by commendations, Wall recently survived a particularly virulent form of brain cancer: glioblastoma.

Now, he wants to return to active duty – and his July 17 hearing drew an overflow crowd of spectators and supporters.

Ultimately, Monroe’s Board of Police Commissioners will decide Wall’s career fate – and, after about 90 minutes of testimony and discussion, the Board tabled the matter for a future meeting. The issue rests with the language used by Wall’s doctors in approving his return to work and the union rule that governs such matters. Monroe police are represented by Local 4 of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

Wall was disappointed by the hearing’s outcome, though the Board’s next round of deliberations will be public. “If they were going to do the right thing, they would have given us an answer tonight,” Wall said.

Doctors’ letters at issue

The main issue of contention has been the language used by Dr. David Reardon, a leading neuro-oncologist at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in a letter about Officer Wall’s present condition. Monroe Police Chief John Salvatore and other town officials said Dr. Reardon’s letter did not contain the specifics necessary to give Wall a green light to return to active duty.

Salvatore also rejected a subsequent letter from another of Wall’s physicians, Dr. Robert Kloss, which did contain more of the language Salvatore and the town’s Human Resources Director, Catherine Lombardi, had requested. Kloss is director of neuro-oncology at Danbury Hospital and was the cancer specialist Wall first consulted. Kloss referred Wall to Dr. Reardon in Boston. However, Salvatore and the town contend that Dr. Kloss is not Wall’s primary treating physician.

Wall’s recovery from glioblastoma has been both a personal triumph and a scientific breakthrough. Wall was first diagnosed with glioblastoma in September of 2015. Dana-Farber’s website describes the condition as “a fast-growing, central nervous system tumor that forms from supportive tissue of the brain and spinal cord.”

The condition is aggressive and a diagnosis is usually fatal. Nonetheless, Wall was game to beat the odds. He had his first appointment with Dr. Reardon a month later.

Uphill battle

Dr. Reardon invited Wall to join a trial drug program involving Nivolumab, a medicine approved for use with some cancers but not brain tumors. Dr. Reardon also ordered standard chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The usual treatment regimen involves six weeks of therapy, followed by a two-week respite. The cycle then repeats. This required Wall to live at Dana-Farber during the week.

It wasn’t easy. That December 9, Wall went to the emergency room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. This hospital is adjacent to Dana-Farber in central Boston, and the Dana-Farber institute is affiliated with it.

“Because of the effects the chemotherapy had on Andy’s bone marrow, he had no platelets left in his blood and was bleeding to death,” noted Wall’s brother Dan. “He spent 15 days in the intensive care unit at Brigham, and was in a coma for part of this time. At one point we were told that in one 48-hour period either he would start to respond to treatments in the next 48-hour period or would succumb to it and pass away.”

Just as he reached the end of that two-day window, Wall began to show signs of improvement. Late in December he was released by Dana-Farber, but he suffered a relapse just three days after returning home and spent one night at Danbury Hospital.

Over the following month, Wall received intense treatments with specialists at both Danbury Hospital and Dana Farber to try and normalize his bone marrow, including a bone marrow biopsy. By the end of January, Dr. Reardon determined that he could resume treatment with Nivolumab. By the following October, Wall’s condition had improved markedly.

Wall was on long-term medical leave from the Monroe Police Department, but aimed to return to active duty. In December of 2016, Wall received a letter from Lombardi asking him for a physician’s letter attesting to his improved health and ability to perform his role as a police officer.

Paper trail

In testimony at the July 17 hearing, Salvatore noted that Wall had complied with Lombardi’s request well within the 60-day deadline contained in her letter. However, Dr. Reardon’s letter on Wall’s behalf was, in Salvatore’s estimation, inadequate.

Citing Section 6.04 of the police union’s contact, Salvatore noted that Wall has to provide certification from his attending physician that he can perform his job “with no limitations.” The contract also stipulates that this requirement must be met within 18 months of the onset of an illness.

Dr. Reardon’s letter noted Wall’s intention to return to work “in the future,” which Salvatore said was vague and did not comply with the 18-month requirement. The language in the physician’s letter must be specific, he testified.

In January, Lombardi and Salvatore sent a second request to Wall for a letter that would meet those requirements. They also provided Wall with a “draft letter,” prepared by Town Attorney David Ryan, which contained the language they required. Among the specifics, this letter indicated knowledge of the fact that Wall’s occupation is “police officer.” This detail was not included in Reardon’s letter, Salvatore said.

“You don’t think he knows that Andrew Wall is a police officer?” asked Local 4 Representative John Miller.

“Yes, but he didn’t state that in his letter,” replied Salvatore.

In Wall’s view, Salvatore and town officials are making unreasonable demands of a renowned physician. “Dr. Reardon is one of busiest doctors at a busy cancer hospital,” he said. “When I asked, he responded ‘I wrote what I wrote, and that’s it.’ What it all boils down to is this: I cannot tell my doctor what to write.”

Salvatore also rejected the letter that came from Dr. Kloss, who continued to see and treat Wall throughout the almost-two-year ordeal with glioblastoma. “I didn’t consider [Dr. Kloss] to be his primary treating physician,” Salvatore said.

A road not taken

In a closing statement to the Board, Wall noted that he considers both doctors to be his “primary physicians.” Both were involved in his treatment and recovery, he noted. For most of the time since he returned home, Wall has had a midweek appointment with Dr. Kloss in Danbury – followed by a weekend appointment in Boston with Dr. Reardon.

“If Dr. Kloss released me to go back to work, that should be sufficient,” Wall said. “He has been a neuro-oncologist for more than 30 years. He knows what he’s doing.”

Both Wall and Miller noted that the Police Department and the town have a third option in resolving this dispute. “If they don’t like the language [of the letters from Doctors Kloss and Reardon] they should have hired their own doctor to examine me… as it states in the police officers’ contract,” said Wall.

“All Officer Wall wants to do is come back to work as a police officer,” said Miller to the Commission. “And as you can see, the citizens of Monroe want him back, too.”