Union Savings Bank collects 1,400 books

Union Savings Bank collected 1,400 books which surpassed their 750-book goal for 2017.

The bank continued its ongoing community commitment by supporting local schools and nonprofit organizations with its second annual Share the Love of Reading Book Drive.

The USB Book Tour started on July 18, 2017 where books were delivered to various community partners. The book tour will continue through August 4, 2017.

Union Savings Bank created the Share the Love of Reading Book Drive to further its commitment to education. The distribution of these books will help promote summer reading and encourage children to explore their own love of reading. Children who have access to books and begin reading at an early age develop into confident readers, which in turn prepares them for success in school and in their future.

“Books are a great way to open a child’s mind and encourage imagination,” said Union Savings Bank President and CEO, Cynthia C. Merkle. “Reading strengthens a child’s confidence and inspires them to reach further into their education, and this is just one of the reasons why our Share the Love of Reading Book Drive is so important to Union Savings Bank.”

Union Savings Bank is located at 411 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe.