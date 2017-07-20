Stepney Green marks bicentennial with time capsule

Most states in the U.S. have yet to mark their 200th anniversaries — but on July 16, Monroe’s Stepney Green celebrated its bicentennial as well as the 100th birthday of the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department.

Those milestones were marked by Celebrate Stepney Weekend, held July 15-16 and organized by the Save Our Stepney Task Force (SOS), the Stepney fire company and the Town of Monroe. A 2017 “time capsule” was buried on the green, designated by a commemorative granite marker to be unearthed by town leaders in July, 2067 – 50 years from its burial.

Events on the green included a free carousel ride, a display of Stepney history, a variety of fund-raising booths, balloon animals by Stepney Elementary’s own Don Casey, and a snow-cone concession. Across the street, members of the SOS President Joel Leneker said the weekend celebration was about two years in the making.

“We wanted to make this a celebratory event,” Leneker said. “It’s great that we’ve been around this long!”

State Senator J.P. Sredzinski was on hand for the occasion and noted that Monroe and Stepney have a prominent role in Connecticut history. In 1846, for example, the speaker of the state’s House of Representatives was a town resident, Cyrus Beardsley.

“How lucky we are – 200 years is a long time,” said Sredzinski. “I look forward to digging this [the time capsule] up when I’m 87 years old.”

First Selectman Steve Vavrek said the event provided another example of the volunteer spirit that pervades in Monroe. The work of dedicated volunteers went into founding and sustaining the fire company and SOS — and in organizing the commemorative weekend, he said.

“I hope to be here in 50 years as well,” Vavrek noted, “but that will put me at age 110.”

The time capsule contains a variety of items, many of which relate to the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department. For the occasion, the department created a binder containing photos of department members, current and past chiefs and members with their families. A separate binder contains text describing the history and current operations of the fire department.

There are also Stepney T-shirts, mugs, helmet badges, an edition of the Monroe Courier, a Stepney flag, Stepney Green 200th anniversary wooden coins and medallion, area photos and a group picture of the SOS task force.

The SOS’ Lee Hossler and the fire department’s Scott Gross lowered the capsule into the ground. Volunteer firefighter Arnold Engel threw in the ceremonial first shovel of dirt, followed by an assortment of other SOS and fire department dignitaries.

Stepney newcomer Adela Turtillier attended the July 16 event with husband Peter and children Chridel, Chloe and Chad.

“I moved here just four weeks ago,” Turtillier said. “This is a great event for families and we are glad for the opportunity to live in Monroe.”

Native son Fred Cargill now lives in Meriden and works for Webster Bank in Southington. He attended the event with his dad, Bob, an aviation photographer. While he attended Masuk High School, Fred Cargill joined the Stepney Fire Brigade — an organization for high-school-aged volunteers.

“It was great growing up in Monroe,” Cargill said. “I really miss living down here.”

SOS volunteer Evelyn Pravecek occupies a small slice of Monroe history – literally. Her house is on Dingley Dell Road in Stepney, a small street that is named for what once was a goat farm called, naturally, Dingley Dell.

“Fairfield Hills hospital bought the goats’ milk for patients, because it was deemed at the time to be good for people with nervous disorders,” Pravecek explained.