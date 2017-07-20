Parks and Rec offers summer tennis

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Character Dinner

Join us Wednesday, July 26 at Great Hollow Lake for our character dinner. Meet Scooby Doo and enjoy dinner at the lake’s concession area from 5-7:30 p.m. Character Dinners are great family fun for all ages. Moonbounce will be available for only $1. Inclement weather will postpone the program to the following night. Call the information line at (203) 339-6106 after 3 p.m. for cancellations. Special guests and activities may not always be available on alternate nights. Vehicle park sticker or vehicle entry fee ($5 per car/resident or $10 per car/non-resident) required for lake admission.

Summer Tennis

Weekly tennis lessons are being offered at Wolfe Park by Greg Sansonetti of Fairfield County Tennis. Each participant will learn a different stroke daily. Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley. Children can either participate in a cross-training component or an optional pool break. Cross-training will include games such as hoccer, soccer and kickball to facilitate coordination as well as improve endurance. Match Play will be offered as an option in addition to field games. USTA 10 and under tennis Match Play, designed for the junior player, will be played on a modified court with tennis balls designed for their specific skill level. This will provide players with an opportunity to play ‘real’ tennis and learn the rules of the game! Children will receive a minimum of two hours on-court instruction each day and should bring a nut-free snack daily. All participants need to bring their own racquets (or purchased thru instructor $25). For more information you can visit www.fairfieldcountytennis.com or contact Greg (203)414-9453. Fairfield County Tennis cancellation line is (203) 283-5629 after hours.

Lessons: Monday-Thursday with a rain date of Friday. Week 6: July 24-27. Week 7: July 31-Aug. 4. Week 8: Aug. 7-10. Week 9: Aug. 14-17. Pee Wee (ages three to four) meet at 9-9:30 a.m. Junior Camps (ages 5-8, 9-12, 13-16) meet at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (week 1 2:30-5:30 p.m.). Fees vary, please see website.

Skyhawks:

Since 1979, Skyhawks Sports has led safe, fun and skill-focused sports camps and programs for youth between the ages of three to 12. They offer different sports and countless ways for your child to grow. Programs at Wolfe Park; meet at the basketball courts the first day of each program.

Mini-Hawk (soccer, baseball and basketball) – This multi-sport program was developed to give children a positive first step into athletics. The essentials of baseball, basketball and soccer are taught in a safe, structured environment with lots of encouragement and a big focus on fun. Our Mini-Hawk games and activities were designed to allow campers to explore balance, movement, hand/eye coordination and skill development at their own pace. Program is for ages four to seven. Session 3: July 31-Aug 4. Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fee: $125 res/$137 non-res.

Multi-Sport (soccer, baseball, basketball and flag football) – This camp is designed to introduce young athletes to a variety of different sports in one setting. For this program we combine multiple sports into one fun-filled week. Athletes will learn the rules and essentials of each sport through skill-based games and scrimmages. By the end of the week, your child will walk away with knowledge of new sports along with vital life lessons such as respect, teamwork and self-discipline. Program is for ages 7-12. Session 3: July 31-Aug 4. Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fee: $145 res/$159 non-res.

Soccer – Using our progressional curriculum, our sport-specific staff will ensure your young athlete will gain the technical skills and sport knowledge required for their next step into soccer. This camp focuses on dribbling, passing, shooting and ball control. By the end of the camp your child will have learned new life skills such as teamwork and sportsmanship, made new friends and improved their sport skills preparing them to play for the playground or league play! Program is held July 24-28 for ages 5-7 and 7-12. Time: 9-12. Fee: $125 res/$137 non-res.

Sand Volleyball – All aspects of the game are taught through drills and exercise that focus on passing, setting, hitting and serving. This co-ed program is designed for the beginner to intermediate player and will incorporate essential life-lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship. Our volleyball staff will assist each athlete in developing the fundamental skills of the game through game-based drills and daily scrimmages aimed at developing the whole player. Program is for ages 10-14 and is Aug. 7-11. Time: 9-2. Fee: $135 res/$148 non-res.

TechStars by Computer Explorers

Computer Programming in Minecraft for ages eight to 12. This class is more than just “mining” and “crafting” in Minecraft. Students will conceptualize, design and learn how to create MODS and modify the game using JAVA. For students who have good listening skills and interested in computer programming, this is a fun introduction to object oriented computer programming. Class held Aug. 7-10. Location: Jockey Hollow. Time: 8:45-11:45. Fee: $175 resident/$193 non-resident per session.

Professor Egghead

Secret Agents (July 24-28) – Become the world’s greatest secret agent in this session. Egghead Agents will write with invisible inks, make spy tools like periscopes and spy glasses, and crack secret codes on their way to becoming super spies. Professor Egghead Science Academy offers the coolest science and engineering programs for girls and boys in grades K-3. Summer is a time for kids to explore and we help them do just that. At the end of the session, students will receive an Egghead Degree. Location: TBA. Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fees: $190 resident/$209 non-resident per session.