Police conduct untimely death investigation at Sunnyside Board Ramp, Shelton

A Stratford man’s body was found after a two and-a-half hour search was conducted by the personnel and dive teams from Shelton, Trumbull, Monroe, Stratford, and Fairfield at approximately 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Shelton police received numerous 911 calls reporting a male in the water who “appeared to be distressed” by the Sunnyside Board Ramp.

Police, Fire and EMS were called to the scene, arrived within minutes and immediately entered the water to locate the man later identified as Willard McDonald, 46, of Stratford. The search was unsuccessful.

Dive teams eventually located McDonald’s body after a two and-a-half search, according to Chief Shawn Sequeira.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Shelton Police Detective Division. Anyone with any information is requested to call police at (203) 924-1544.