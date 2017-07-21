Battista to lead schools during superintendent search

After 35 years in the Monroe Public School district, John Battista, the interim superintendent, certainly has a grasp on what the schools need.

Battista will be acting as the interim superintendent while the Board of Education carries out their candidate search. Previously he had served the district as the assistant superintendent under Jim Agostine, who Battista described as his “mentor.”

Battista took over the position on July 1, after Agostine retired.

While he said that he and Agostine have different styles, both men are dedicated to doing “what’s best for the kids.”

He said he’s very excited to be serving the town in this new role this year.

“The staff is fantastic, I really feel like everybody works together,” he said. “Everybody that I work with is so committed to the district and I’m looking forward to being the leader now.”

History in the district

“My first and second year [of teaching] I was driving a bus. So I started teaching and driving a bus and I’m sitting in this office now? It’s kind of strange,” he said.

Prior to his current role, Battista worked as a special education teacher, Masuk’s special education department chair, the Chalk Hill principal and Masuk’s principal before working as the assistant superintendent with former superintendent Agostine.

In his spare time, Battista spends time with his family, reading or playing golf.

District plans

“I’m going to continue things that he [Agostine] started,” he said.

Battista said that he will continue to ensure that the buildings are well kept during his interim term. He said that while he is disappointed by the cuts the district had to make to professional development, curriculum planning and the teacher’s college he is remaining hopeful that the state will come through so some of those items can be added back into the budget.

“Why have we done so well in the last five years? Blue Ribbon school, all those awards, all that stuff is because we have good curriculum leaders in place and I want to cultivate that,” he said.

Battista describes himself as a “curriculum guy” and said he intends to work with the administrators to beef up the arts programming currently offered in Monroe’s schools. At his first Board of Education meeting as the interim superintendent, Battista announced that he had found the funds to reinstate the fifth-grade music program and the board approved his request to hire a music teacher to reinstate the program.

“I believe that these programs are important,” Battista said. “Some kids come to school because they love band, because they love strings, because they love sports, so we really looked at a way to not have to do pay-for-play.”

He said the he wants to work with the staff to improve the music program for K-12 students.

Battista also said that in addition to working on the curriculum he will continue Agostine’s open door policies.

“What we’ve been doing the past five years; openness and transparency with the budget, moving the curriculum forward, making sure our buildings are well kept will continue with me,” he said. “I want to continue to make sure we’re proud of our buildings — the way they look — proud of how our kids perform academically, athletically, musically.”