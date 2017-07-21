Wolfe Park tennis courts reopen

Parks and Recreation Director Frank Cooper realized when he came to Monroe five years ago the deteriorating tennis courts needed a dramatic overhaul. Last month, Cooper and town tennis players finally saw the improvements for which they had long yearned.

Eight courts at Wolfe Park were resurfaced and are now among the best in the region. The complex at Wolfe Park also includes courts for “Pickleball,” a game for seniors on an undersized tennis court. Resurfacing started in early spring and opened late last month. They are the only public courts in town and are used by Masuk High School’s teams, residents, and children in the town’s Parks and Recreation programs..

“The information I have is they’ve been in disrepair for 14 years,’’ Cooper said. “They’ve been patching them for a long time and it got to the point where they just could not be patched.”

The previous asphalt courts had been susceptible to frost heaves, which left them uneven and full of cracks. Last summer, only four courts were playable. Nets were removed from the other four courts because they were in such disrepair. “We were concerned about some serious risks,’’ Cooper said. “There were dips and cracks that made them unsafe.”

The inattention to the deteriorating courts stunned Cooper. He worked as swiftly as he could to remedy the issue.

“Unless you’re Ray Charles, you knew that the courts were in bad shape,’’ Cooper said. “It was nasty. Weeds were coming through. It’s said that it had to get to that condition before they got fixed. Wolfe Park is a first class facility. Why would you want to have something fall that far into disrepair. It became this unsightly boil within the park.”

Cooper said a contractor told him the surface on the courts could no longer be patched. He had hoped to have the project completed in time for the high school season, but the process required more time.

The new courts were resurfaced with post-tensioning concrete, which will make them less susceptible to the vagaries of winter weather. Cooper said the courts also have an extended warranty. Cooper said the contractor for the courts also provided work for the U.S. Open facility in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

The construction process included the removal of asphalt, re-grading the base material and setting up a grid system to keep the surface level. The poured concrete needed to cure for 30 days, after which contractors applied a sand finish to give it more group. Court markings were painted on shortly thereafter.

Cooper said residents have responded positively to the new courts. “The courts are an important part of the town’s recreation programs,’’ Cooper said. “We run programs for players who are just learning, summer camps and lessons for the more advanced player. They’re finally able to play on a surface that’s second to none.”

Cooper’s next initiative at Wolfe Park is to resurface the basketball courts. They too have been continually patched. “They’ve been patched twice in the five years I’ve been here,” Cooper said. “We may find ourselves where it won’t make sense to patch them any more. We don’t want to get into a situation where we’re wasting our money. Bringing those up to par is a big thing. There are kids playing basketball all the time.”