Route 25 crash victims receive online support

By TinaMarie Craven on July 21, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Danny and Betty Falls sustained serious injuries after being in a head-on collision on July 16. — Gofundme photo

Locals are flocking to support Danny and Betty Falls of New Milford who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a head-on collision in Monroe on July 16.

A Gofundme page, started by Kimmy Falls has already raised more than $8,300 in two days.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday the page has received $8,314 in donations. 

“They are currently fighting for their lives on life support at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport,” the Gofundme page said. “They have received multiple surgeries and have 24/7 medical care in the ICU.”

The fundraiser is intended to raise $10,000 to help the couple with medical expenses.

“These two loving individuals need all the help they can get,” the page said. “We want to make sure they have everything taken care of financially so that they can strictly focus on getting better.”

The Falls were riding a motorcycle on Route 25 near Bart Road when they were stuck head on by a vehicle from the opposite lane. Three passengers from the vehicle were also transported to the hospital for their injuries.

TinaMarie Craven is the editor of the Monroe Courier. Prior to working for the Courier she was the editor of the Lewisboro Ledger. She graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Journalism and Politics in 2015.

