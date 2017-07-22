Police logs July 10 to July 16

The Monroe Police Department responded to 39 alarms, 23 medical emergencies and three 911 hang-ups between July 10 and July 16.

Monday, July 10

11:54 a.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Police allegedly charged 56-year-old Darlene with larceny in the sixth degree for attempting to shoplift $75 worth of products.

1:59 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Big Y reported two thefts that were done by the same person on July 4 and July 5.

2:51 — Warrant arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Hernandez after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was transferred to the Wallingford Police Department.

5:03 — Vandalism reported on Turkey Roost Road. Person said someone damaged their mailbox.

Tuesday, July 11

8:46 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:13 — Fraud reported on Deerfield Lane. Person said their computer was hacked.

8:22 p.m. Arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Ludwig as part of an investigation into a woman who overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl on July 2. The woman was revived after several doses of Narcan and during the course of the investigation police determined that Ludwig sold her the drugs at his home. Ludwig was allegedly charged with assault, illegal manufacture, distribution, sale of drugs and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $250,000 bond until he was arraigned on July 12.

Wednesday, July 12

11:13 a.m. — Complaint reported on Knollwood Street. Person said their neighbor left a tarp and mulch in the roadway.

Thursday, July 13

5:15 p.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Three cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

5:31 — Larceny reported on Moose Hill Road. A gold ring and a check were stolen from a residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday, July 14

11:19 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Aberg on a warrant. He was allegedly charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, larceny, fraudulent use of ATM, credit card theft, identity theft 3rd and theft of a firearm. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

2:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

20:50 — Vandalism reported on Settlers Farm Road. Person said someone backed into their mailbox and garbage cans.

11:20 — Car accident reported on Route 34. A car was off the road, it appeared to have struck something.

Saturday, July 15

12:17 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 59. Police received multiple calls about a man shooting a dog.

3:20 — Criminal arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 45-year-old Kelly Erazo for two alleged counts of larceny. She was released on a promise to appear.

4:02 — Criminal arrest reported in Seymour. Seymour Police brought 20-year-old Artur Zaqiraj to the Monroe Police Department on a warrant for alleged reckless driving and failure to stop when signalled. He was held on a $500 bond.

8:21 — Car accident reported on Webb Circle. Two cars were in a collision.

Sunday, July 16

7:12 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25 and Bart Road. A car and a motorcycle were in a collision, injuries were reported and the individuals were transported to the hospital. Route 25 was closed off during the investigation.

9:59 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car struck a deer.