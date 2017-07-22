Wireless Zone in Monroe offers free backpacks to young students

The Monroe location of Wireless Zone will help parents take some stress out of the back-to-school shopping rush this Sunday.

The store at 695 Main St. will offer free backpacks jammed with school supplies on Sunday, July 23, during its regular business hours from noon-4 p.m.

Rob Kliscu, who has owned the Monroe location for about 10 years, said the backpacks are stuffed with content appropriate for students in grades 1-3. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We want to make it’s fun and inviting and have kids pick the colors that they want,’’ Kliscu said. “We think it’s going to be exciting for the kids who come out.”

Kliscu, who lives in Oxford, has worked for Wireless Zone for 20 years. The store has supported other charitable causes, such as the Monroe Food Bank, and donated to other organizations. This is the first time it is sponsored the backpack giveaway.

“We want to make it fun and make sure everyone leaves with a backpack and a smile,’’ Kliscu said.

The backpacks are stuffed with supplies that include a glue stick, pencil box, ruler, folder, and spiral-bound notebook.

“It’s a great backpack for the first day of school,’’ Kliscu said. “The big-box stores are busy on the first day of school. Parents whose kids get the backpacks won’t have to worry about that.”

Kliscu said the backpacks were filled by Culture of Good, a charitable arm affiliated with Wireless Zone. Culture of Good pre-packed and delivered the backpacks to Kliscu and his Monroe team.

“We thought this was a great opportunity to give back to our community,’’ Kliscu said. “It’s something that goes right back to the community. A lot of times it’s easy to write a check. We wanted to be more involved.”

The reward, Kliscu said, will be seeing the students leave the store with their backpacks in hand and joy in their hearts.

“It’s going to be awesome,’’ Kliscu said. “That’s the part of giving back to the community that is so enjoyable. That’s the main reason for doing it.”