Monroe woman named board chair at the Kennedy Center

Michele Macauda of Monroe was recently elected Chair of the Board at The Kennedy Center of Trumbull.

Macauda is retired from AT&T as the Senior Vice President for Business & Network Solutions IT. She was responsible for information technology and systems development that support AT&T’s network and enterprise customers worldwide.

Prior to 2006 she was AT&T Connecticut President and CEO. She serves on a Yale Hospital advisory board and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hospital of Saint Raphael, Fairfield University and the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering

Other incoming officers serving on the Kennedy Center Board of Directors include: Brian Csizmadia of Trumbull, Vice Chair, Director of Human Resources at Aquarion Water Company; Peter Gavey of Fairfield, Treasurer, a general partner with Goodnow Investment Group, LLC; and Mary Brown of Bridgeport, Secretary, who is a retired Bridgeport Central High School mathematics teacher.

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, non-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that currently serves 2,000 individuals annually. The agency actively responds to the needs of the community by offering innovative, comprehensive service options to persons with disabilities and special needs. Visit www.thekennedycenterinc.org for more information.