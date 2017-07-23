Monroe girl takes stage in Children of Eden

Monroe resident Virginia Grabovsky will take the stage with Center Stage Theatre in an upcoming production of Children of Eden at Shelton Intermediate School.

Grabovsky, a sixth-grader at Monroe’s STEM school, will perform with other children in the Stephen Schwartz musical from July 28-Aug. 5. It will be Grabovsky’s third performance with Center Stage’s Youth CONNection. She previously performed in Les Miserables and Peter Peter Pan.

“I love performing at Center Stage,” said Grabovsky. “There is a family atmosphere there, and they do great shows!”

Besides performing in Center Stage productions, Grabovsky also participated in Center Stage’s summer theater camp in July.

“Virginia is one of the most musically gifted children we have encountered at Center Stage,” said Artistic Director Gary Scarpa. “She is a beautiful singer and a very focused young person who is a pleasure to work with.”

Performances begin at 8 p.m. on July 28 and 29, and Aug. 4 and 5. There will also be a 2 p.m. performance on Aug. 5. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Visit www.centerstageshelton.org for more information.