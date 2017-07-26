Local troop earns Bronze Award

Twelve members of Girl Scout Troop 34219 recently completed a project to repaint the emergency trail blaze markers on the Orange Trail at Webb Mountain Park, earning the prestigious Girl Scout Bronze Award.

The numbered trail markers can be used by hikers in emergencies when communicating with first responders to help them find the location more quickly to provide assistance.

The Bronze Award is the highest award that Girl Scout Juniors (grades 4-5) can earn, being recognized for demonstrating achievements in leadership development, project planning, and taking action in a positive way that addresses an important community need.

The troop began the Bronze Award process last fall with the girls observing and researching needs within the Monroe community and brainstorming ways in which they could help. The girls were especially interested in selecting a project that would benefit the town’s parks which the troop enjoys visiting and also would address public safety.

Helping to maintain the emergency location trail markers touched on both these areas of interest for the girls. The project also helped to sustain the work of other Girl Scouts who had originally installed and mapped the numbered trail markers as Gold Award projects in past years. With their Bronze Award project selected, the girls developed a plan to accomplish the final result including scheduling the work, budgeting for the necessary supplies, and coordinating with town officials.

The members of Troop 34219 used their strength, talent and skills to put their plan into action while each taking a leadership role. The troop was supported in completing their Bronze Award project plan by their troop leaders, Deborah Mattingly and Tanya Lennon, their families, Monroe Park Ranger David Solek, the Monroe Land Trust and Tree Conservancy and the Monroe Conservation and Water Resources Commission.

The girls will receive their Bronze Award pins and certificates at a troop ceremony with their families this fall. Girl Scouts of Troop 34219 earning the Bronze Award include: Emma Cusa, Erin Davis, Kaylee Edgar, Lily Garland, Gwen Giugno, Ellie Lennon, Ava Mattingly, Madeline Smith, Anna Tsichlas, Olivia VanDerheyden, Sarah Verrastro and Layla Wasserman.