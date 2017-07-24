Obituary: Miriam Avery Fawcett, 89, of Monroe

Miriam Avery Fawcett, 89, of Monroe, teacher at Springdale School, Stamford, wife of the late Frank C. Fawcett, died July 21, at home.

Born in Kingston, Pa. on Sept. 17, 1927, daughter of the late James Henry Avery and Zetta James Avery.

Survived by daughter, Janet Densky and her husband, Timothy of Monroe, two grandsons, a great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Nancy Jane Fawcett, and siblings, James Avery, Margaret Saunders and Rita Tanner.

Services: Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m., Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church Street, Monroe. Burial will follow in Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Stamford. Calling hours: Wednesday, July 26, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Monroe Elementary School, 375 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468, Attn. Debra Kovachi, to benefit children/families in need.