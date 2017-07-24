Police remind residents to lock cars after series of car break-ins

In the last few weeks Monroe and the surrounding communities have experienced a rash of overnight motor vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, the Monroe Police Department said.

“We would like to remind our residents to make sure they lock their motor vehicles at night and not leave their keys or any other valuable items inside,” Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said.

In the past week one car was stolen after the keys were left in the vehicle. Others have had jewelry and money stolen from their cars in addition to other personal belongings.

“These crimes have continued to plague the area and are still very active,” he said.

The police are asking the public to contact the department if they discover that their vehicle is missing or if it was entered overnight. If anyone discovers a vehicle missing or entered overnight, please contact the police department immediately at (203) 261-3622