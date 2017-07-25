The state House of Representatives voted narrowly Monday to keep Connecticut on a path of tax increases and deficits for at least the next decade. Attention now shifts to the Senate, the last line of defense for taxpayers against a government union deal that doubles down on a failed approach.
“Fiscal decisions like this one are closely linked to jobs and the economy. A deal like this one simply doesn’t do enough to get the savings our state needs,” said Yankee Institute President Carol Platt Liebau. “Connecticut is already one of the highest-tax states. With this deal — which specifies that lawmakers can’t amend it for a decade, no matter what — taxes are only going higher, and that will force more families and job creators to leave.”
“On a positive note, I’m grateful to the bipartisan group of lawmakers who oppose this deal,” Liebau said. “Like so many others across our state, I’m counting on a principled coalition to stand together in the public interest, and stop this deal in the Senate. That’s the only way we can get Connecticut back on track for everyone.”
The Hartford-based Yankee Institute for Public Policy works to transform Connecticut into a place where everyone is free to succeed.
Commentary: House votes to keep Connecticut on the wrong track
By Monroe Courier on July 25, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
The state House of Representatives voted narrowly Monday to keep Connecticut on a path of tax increases and deficits for at least the next decade. Attention now shifts to the Senate, the last line of defense for taxpayers against a government union deal that doubles down on a failed approach.
“Fiscal decisions like this one are closely linked to jobs and the economy. A deal like this one simply doesn’t do enough to get the savings our state needs,” said Yankee Institute President Carol Platt Liebau. “Connecticut is already one of the highest-tax states. With this deal — which specifies that lawmakers can’t amend it for a decade, no matter what — taxes are only going higher, and that will force more families and job creators to leave.”
“On a positive note, I’m grateful to the bipartisan group of lawmakers who oppose this deal,” Liebau said. “Like so many others across our state, I’m counting on a principled coalition to stand together in the public interest, and stop this deal in the Senate. That’s the only way we can get Connecticut back on track for everyone.”
The Hartford-based Yankee Institute for Public Policy works to transform Connecticut into a place where everyone is free to succeed.
Related posts:
Tags: budget, commentary, Connecticut, Monroe, opinion, taxes, unions, Yankee Institute
About author
Monroe Courier
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement