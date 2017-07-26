Monroe Republicans announce slate

The Monroe Republican Town Committee (RTC) endorsed their slate of candidates for the November 2017 elections on July 18.
For First Selectman, the RTC endorsed Ken Kellogg, who had announced his candidacy earlier this year.
“Our candidates represent a wide spectrum of the community in Monroe. I am excited by the number of new volunteers who are willing to devote their precious time and energy to our town and I look forward to working with our incumbents on their re‐election. As candidate for First Selectman, Ken Kellogg will bring to Monroe his mantra of hard work and community devotion. Ken has demonstrated time and time again his talent and dedication to working with everyone in our community to get a job done,” RTC Chairman Elizabeth‐Ann Edgerton said.
Kellogg was unanimously endorsed following a nomination speech by State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, who said, “Ken Kellogg has the vision, the experience and the skills to move Monroe forward. With Ken as our First Selectman, we will continue the progress we have made for our award winning schools, our tremendous parks and our wonderful quality of life.”
In his acceptance speech, Kellogg stated that he is committed to government efficiency while investing in Monroe’s future.
“My leadership will be focused on controlling taxes, excellence in customer service and town hall efficiency, disciplined, long‐range planning, and strengthening our local economy by helping businesses succeed,” Kellogg said.
The RTC also endorsed Frank Lieto, Enid Lipeles, Sean O’Rourke, Kevin Reid, Terry Rooney and Dennis Condon for the Town Council. They endorsed Mike Manjos for a four-year term with the Board of Finance as well as Patrick O’Hara and Craig Hirsch for two-year vacancy seats. They endorsed Donna Lane, George King, Christine Cascella and Jeffrey Fulchino for four-year terms with the Board of Education and David Ferris with a two-year vacancy seat. For the Planning and Zoning Commission they endorsed Michael O’Reilly and William Porter for four- year terms, Jonathan Formichella and Bruno Maini for two-year terms and Paul Lisi with a two-year vacancy seat. They also supported Victor Yanosy for a two-year term as Constable, Emanuel Cambra Jr. as Tax Collector, Deborah Heim as Town Treasurer and Vida Stone as Town Clerk.
