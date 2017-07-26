Murphy pledges to continue fighting Trumpcare

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy , a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, released a statement on Tuesday after Senate Republicans forced a vote to take up their disastrous health care plan.

He said their proposals would drive up costs, worsen care and put millions of Americans at risk of going bankrupt, all to pay for huge tax cuts for the wealthy and special interests. Murphy has consistently called on Republicans to work with Democrats to craft a bipartisan health care bill.

“After this vote, people in Connecticut are scared stiff, with good reason. If this bill becomes law, there will be devastation in our state. More than a hundred thousand will lose care, premiums will skyrocket, and the state budget will lose billions in federal funding. But today’s vote is not the end. Republicans still have time to come to their senses, and I am going to fight with every ounce of my being in the coming days to make sure this bill never becomes law. Let’s keep what’s working in the Affordable Care Act and improve what’s not working,” Murphy said.

Tuesday night, Murphy laid out the “devastating consequences” that Trumpcare will have on the American public in a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate.