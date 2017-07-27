Monroe Courier

Library offers outdoor adventures

July 27, 2017

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Outdoor Adventures

On July 31 the library will host a lecture about Connecticut’s state parks. Diane Chisnall-Joy will speak about the different programs hosted by the state parks at 6:30 p.m. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Movie Night

The library will be screening the Fate of the Furious on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 and it is the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise.

Maker Madness

The library will host a two-part event, Maker Madness, for teens in grades seven to 12 on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. Teens must bring a white t-shirt, a canvas bag or dish towel. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Word Play

The library will host author, former Masuk creative writing teacher and lover of words, Joan Verniero, on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Play and experiment with words. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

