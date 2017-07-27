Library offers outdoor adventures

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Outdoor Adventures

On July 31 the library will host a lecture about Connecticut’s state parks. Diane Chisnall-Joy will speak about the different programs hosted by the state parks at 6:30 p.m. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Movie Night

The library will be screening the Fate of the Furious on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The movie is rated PG-13 and it is the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious movie franchise.

Maker Madness

The library will host a two-part event, Maker Madness, for teens in grades seven to 12 on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. Teens must bring a white t-shirt, a canvas bag or dish towel. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Word Play

The library will host author, former Masuk creative writing teacher and lover of words, Joan Verniero, on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Play and experiment with words. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.