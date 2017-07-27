Freshman Orientation will be held in September

Summer Bible School

All children in ages four to sixth grade are invited to participate in Superheroes of the Bible Vacation Bible School at Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church Street, Monroe, from July 31 to Aug. 4. Please register your children now! We are also in need of volunteers of all ages.

This year we are also going to be focusing on mission, after all, every superhero has their mission, right? The kids will have two primary mission foci, the refugee crisis and hunger in our own backyard. The children will tour our Giving Garden and maybe pick some veggies. They will also have a produce drive on that day for donations to be given to Bridgeport Rescue Mission. To address the refugee crisis on our final day of VBS we will be assembling Church World Service Hygiene Kits so we are asking the community for donations for the kits. We are in need of:

Hand towels measuring approximately 15″ x 28″ to 16″ x 32″ (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or microfiber)

Washcloths

Wide-tooth combs

Fingernail or toenail clippers

Bath-size bar of soap in the wrapper

Toothbrushes in the package

Please bring all donations to the church by Aug. 2. For more information contact Debi Mastroni-Kenyon at [email protected].

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Textile sale

The Monroe Historical Society is soliciting items as donations to be sold at its annual Tag and Textile Sale Sept. 8-10 at historical Beardsley House at 31 Great Ring Road. Donations, tax deductible to the extent permitted by law, are being collected between 9 a.m. and noon the next three Thursdays — July 20, July 27 and Aug. 3 — at the barn on the site. Arrangements for other times also may be made by calling the society at (203) 261-1383.

Freshman Parent Orientation

Masuk High School will be holding their Freshman Parent Orientation on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Masuk Auditorium. Email reservations for the informational session to [email protected].