Town accepts $64,000 check

During their recent meeting, members of the Town Council discussed recent donations, a check from the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) and Chalk Hill.

CIRMA

The town accepted a member equity check from CIRMA on July 25. CIRMA presented the town with a check for $64,063 that can be used for whatever the town sees fit and it is their prorated share of CIRMA’s $5-million Members’ Equity Distribution for 2017.

“In these trying times it’s going to go a long way to help us out,” Town Council Chair Frank Lieto said.

“This year’s Members’ Equity Distribution was the result of excellent operational performance, financial strength, and of the success of our members’ risk management efforts,” said David Demchak, President and CEO, CIRMA. “CIRMA’s mission is to help our members build stronger, safer communities to live, learn, and work in, and the Members’ Equity Distribution program plays a vital role in this effort.”

The 2017 distribution is the sixth and largest distribution made in the seven years of the program. CIRMA began its Members’ Equity Distribution Program in 2011, and has distributed a total of $19.7 Million to its member municipalities, public schools, and local public agencies.

Chalk Hill

As always, the Chalk Hill question was discussed during the meeting. Town Council member Ken Kellogg and representative of the Strategic Planning Committee (SPC) said that the SPC is working with department heads and the First Selectman’s office to address short-term hibernation plans for the building.

“We determined that there were some specific needs in regards to the Board of Education utilizing the irrigation that comes from that building, [Parks and Recreation] needing storage areas and desire to maintain some of the exterior lighting and cameras for safety purposes,” Kellogg said. “With that in mind we came up with a process for all of that to continue.”

He said SPC is working with the other departments to maintain the electrical and irrigations systems while also meeting the fire code.

Parks and Recreations

Town Council member Kevin Reid said Planning and Zoning approved Parks and Recreation’s proposal for the multipurpose field at Wolfe Park. He said that the department is currently working on a bid document for the project and they are examining what aspects of the project can be done “in-house.”

Reid also said that Parks and Recreation will be hydro-raking Great Hollow Lake to remove aquatic weeds in the future.

“It’s a normal process that happens,” Reid said.

Parks and Recreation approached St. Jude’s about using their school facility for fall and winter programming as they are unable to move forward with programs at Chalk Hill.

Donations

The Food Pantry received $2,377 in donations from various residents, organizations and businesses. Project Warmth received $270 in donation from a business and organization. Sprint for Monroe received $600 in donations from local organizations. The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library received $250 from residents. The Monroe Police Department received a $10 donation. The town also accepted a $5,500 award from the 2017 United Way Neighbors Helping Neighbors grant to purchase fresh food for the Monroe Food Pantry. The town also accepted the 2018 Southwestern CT Agency on Aging Transportation grant, $8,963 to be used for senior transportation. The town also approved the DEMHS grant of $1,200 for CERT training.