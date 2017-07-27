Warrior in residence

Monroe has its very own American Ninja Warrior living among its residents.

Joe Moravsky, also known as the Weather Warrior, recently moved to town and is competing in the American Ninja Warrior competition for his fifth year.

American Ninja Warrior is a television show where athletes compete against each other to see who can complete extreme obstacle courses with the fastest time.

He said he became interested in American Ninja Warrior when he was 18 and watching the show.

“I was watching it and was like wow, some of this looks easy for my abilities and my mom walked by the TV as I said that, and I go, ‘Mom, I really think I would be good at this.’ She goes, ‘Oh yeah, sure honey,’ with a sarcastic tone,” he said. Moravsky clarified that while his mother later told him she didn’t mean it sarcastically, “It doesn’t matter because it worked, you motivated me mom, to prove you wrong. In that moment I loved it and I was like yeah, I’ll show her.”

Fast forward a decade later and Moravsky did prove her wrong and has been a professional American Ninja Warrior for the last five years.

“It’s pretty crazy, time has been flying,” he said.

Competing

“I love the salmon ladder so much — its a bar that you have to hold on to and you’re actually jumping the bar up,” he said.

Moravsky described it as being similar to doing a pull up, “but at the top of your pull up you have to lift the bar that you’re hanging on and jump it onto another set of rungs that is 12-inches higher than the one you’re currently on.”

He said he likes that particular obstacle because the different athletes find a variety of ways to complete it with their “ninja-nuity.”

Upon completing the course, athletes hit a buzzer to stop the clock. Not every athlete gets to hit the buzzer on every run. Moravsky said every buzzer moment is amazing.

“I don’t take it for granted, like, ‘Oh yeah another buzzer’ — I hit that buzzer with the same fire and intensity and competitive nature I always have,” he said. “You let out that primal scream.”

He noted that while the courses are physically challenging, competitors are also faced with a mental game.

“It’s stress, it’s nerves, it’s pressure, it excitement — it’s so many things,” Moravsky said. “It just gets so taxing on you mentally, of course physically, but the mental game is where the battles are won.”

Moravsky dedicated his first run of this season to his uncle, who died in March.

“I was scared to dedicate a run to him because I didn’t want that dedication to not play out the way it should. I wanted it to live up to what he deserves,” he said. “I did it out of love for him.”

Training

“You don’t need obstacles to train and be good, but it certainly gives you an edge.”

Moravsky said that he trains by rock climbing once a week and working out with fellow warrior Drew Drechsel at his gym.

When Moravsky isn’t competing or training you can find him working as a meteorologist for News 12 or spending time with his family. He lives in town with his wife and daughter and soon, a son, expected within the next few weeks. Moravsky said he plays the piano, trumpet and records music or plays video games to unwind, but with such a busy schedule and family life he joked that now he mows the lawn for fun.

To watch Moravsky compete, tune in Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.