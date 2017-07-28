Parks and Recreation host art camps

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Fall/Winter Job Applications Available

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting applications for fall/winter jobs immediately and will do so until Friday, Aug. 25. The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor and Lifeguard 1-3. All lifeguard applicants must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions for all positions are available in the Parks and Recreation Department Office located in the Town Hall. Job applications can be obtained at the office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Applications can also be downloaded from www.monroerec.org.

ArtSmart! – Summer Art Workshops

Workshops are for children ages seven to 14. Each week runs 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is held at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected].

Art Around the World – This fine art and crafting workshop celebrates beautiful art from cultures around the world. Young artists are invited to pack their paints and palettes and embark on a creative journey to Asia, Russia, Africa, Sweden, South America, Australia and more…it’s going to be a wonderful trip. Runs Aug. 7-11.

Illustration Inspiration – Wrap up the summer with this fine art and crafting workshop inspired by famous illustrators and literary favorites from Eric Carle to Harry Potter, all with a twist of sophistication. Young artists will discover how modern illustrators were influenced by classical artists and will experiment with their creative techniques…paper and textile collage, charcoal and pastel, pen and ink, printmaking, watercolor, canvas painting and more. No “story times” here — just exciting art! Runs Aug. 14-18.

Summer Creative Expression Art Camp

Fine art lessons, such as drawing, painting, collaborative medium collage, color mix design, sculpture with authentic clay. Early introduction and exposure to these hands-on fine art techniques will develop your child’s unique individuality through the exploration of several art media. Two or three projects daily. In addition, this camp will have daily physical activities, organized games, and will provide your child with a fun-filled camp experience. Themes and art projects are never repeated. All supplies are included and smocks are provided. Art professional and art assistants – ratio 1 to 9 children. This is peanut free camps for ages four through six, seven to 10, and 11-12. Session 5: July 31-Aug. 4 at 9:00-1:00; fee: $165 res/$181 non-res. Session 6: Aug. 7-11 at 12:30-3:30 p.m.; fee: $140 res/$154 non-res. Location: Jockey Hollow Middle School. For more information contact [email protected] or call 516-606-4244.

Goal Summer Camp

We are pleased to offer you half day soccer camps for a great soccer experience. Camps are designed to bring out the individual skill, flair and imagination of players through various fun and engaging small sided games and drills. With groups designed by ability and age, players will be challenged, work hard and encouraged to be creative, all within a fun and safe environment. Please wear cleats/sneakers and bring plenty to drink. Meet at the Wolfe Park basketball courts the first day of camp. Session 3: Aug. 7-11. Ages three to five meet at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Ages five to 14 meet at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fee: ages three to five, $65 res/$75 non-res; ages five to 14, $145 residents/$160 non-res.

Summer Tennis

Weekly tennis lessons are being offered at Wolfe Park by Greg Sansonetti of Fairfield County Tennis. Each participant will learn a different stroke daily. Lessons include instruction on the forehand, backhand, serve and volley. Children will receive a minimum of two hours on-court instruction each day and should bring a nut-free snack daily. All participants need to bring their own racquets (or purchased thru instructor $25). For more information you can visit www.fairfieldcountytennis.com or contact Greg 203-414-9453. Fairfield County Tennis cancellation line is 203-283-5629 after hours. Lessons: Monday-Thursday with a rain date of Friday. Week 7: July 31-Aug. 4. Week 8: Aug. 7-10. Week 9: Aug. 14-17. Pee Wee (ages three to four) meet at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Junior Camps (ages five to eight, nine to 12, and 13 to 16) meet at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Week 1 2:30-5:30 p.m.). Fees vary, please see website.

Skyhawks

Sand Volleyball — All aspects of the game are taught through drills and exercise that focus on passing, setting, hitting and serving for ages 10 to 14. This co-ed program is designed for the beginner to intermediate player and will incorporate essential life-lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship. Our volleyball staff will assist each athlete in developing the fundamental skills of the game through game-based drills and daily scrimmages aimed at developing the whole player. Program is Aug. 7-11; meet at Wolfe Park. Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fee: $135 res/$148 non-res.

TechStars by Computer Explorers

Computer Programming in Minecraft — This class is more than just “mining” and “crafting” in Minecraft. Students ages eight to 12 will conceptualize, design and learn how to create MODS and modify the game using JAVA. For students who have good listening skills and interested in computer programming, this is a fun introduction to object oriented computer programming. Class held Aug 7-10. Location: Jockey Hollow. Time: 8:45-11:45 a.m. Fee: $175 resident/$193 non-resident per session.