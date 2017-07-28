St. Jude Italian Festival returns next month

The 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival will kick off next month with plenty of food and entertainment at the church grounds on Route 111.

Over the years the festival has grown from a two day carnival to the current four day festival attracting over 10,000 visitors during the event.

What makes the festival so great is the food and there is a lot to choose from. Sausage and pepper grinders, pizza fritta (fried dough), fried calamari, mozzarella sticks, hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries all cooked fresh to order by parishioners. Also ziti and meatballs, chicken or eggplant parmigiana dinners or grinders, broccoli and cavatelli in garlic sauce, kielbasa & pierogi dinners or grinders, pizza and porkette grinders supplied from Jennie’s Restaurant of Monroe. The festival has seating for 500 people.

For those with a hankering for something sweet, the festival offers many Italian specialties baked by Luigi’s of Bridgeport, including plain and chocolate covered cannolis, sfogliatella, tiramisu, pastaciotta, éclairs, chocolate mousse, assorted cupcakes and chocolate cakes. This year they will be also be featuring Micalizzi’s Italian Ice and Ice Cream, homemade from Bridgeport.

Carnival rides are provided by Stewart Amusement of Trumbull. Each night is a bracelet night. Ride all rides, all night for $25. Individual ride tickets will also be available for purchase. There also will be many carnival games of skill sponsored by Newtown Savings Bank for you to try your luck on. This year’s raffle features three cash prizes with $3,000 going to the grand prize winner! Also three times nightly they will be conducting 50/50 raffles.

For entertainment, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday features Jim Goldstein from JMG DJ with thousands of songs covering a wide range of music styles on his state of the art digital equipment and highlighted by a light show and various other electronic surprises. On Aug. 26 the festival closes with WICC’s very own Tony Reno and his band playing all the favorite oldies from the 50’s to the 90’s and more!

Church tours and St. Jude prayer shrine will be available to all. Free parking and free admission. So come and enjoy some great food and entertainment. Mangia!

The festival hours of operation are Wednesday, Aug. 23, Thursday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, 5 to 10 p.m. For more information call (203) 261-6404 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit www.stjuderc.com.